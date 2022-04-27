Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anticipating a side effect makes it more likely you'll experience it – this could contribute to vaccine hesitancy

By Hamish John Wilson, Associate Professor in General Practice, University of Otago
Share this article
Studies show if medical staff talk about potential side effects in negative terms, the patient’s experience can worsen. We need to consider this ‘nocebo’ effect when talking about COVID vaccinations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Shagz Chronicles: The Kenyan podcast that wants you to fall in love with the Kikuyu language and culture
~ A brief history of the US-Australia alliance - and how it might change after the May election
~ Pill testing really does reduce the risk of harm for drug users
~ Below the Line: former independent Cathy McGowan hits back at John Howard’s ‘anti-Liberal groupies’ jibe – podcast
~ Why are men having more orgasms than women in heterosexual relationships?
~ Turkey: Life Sentence for Rights Defender Osman Kavala
~ Kibaki’s Kenya education legacy: well-intentioned, with disastrous consequences
~ Who will call out the misogyny and abuse undermining women's academic freedom in our universities?
~ Disease-causing parasites can hitch a ride on plastics and potentially spread through the sea, new research suggests
~ Extreme heat waves threaten honeybee fertility and trigger sudden death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter