Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rising anti-Muslim sentiment across India instigated by ultra-right Hindu groups

By Sanjukta
Share this article
Communal clashes between right-wing Hindu supremacist groups and the minority Muslim community have been reported across India on two recent Hindu festivals within a span of a week.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Why are men having more orgasms than women in heterosexual relationships?
~ Turkey: Life Sentence for Rights Defender Osman Kavala
~ Kibaki’s Kenya education legacy: well-intentioned, with disastrous consequences
~ Who will call out the misogyny and abuse undermining women's academic freedom in our universities?
~ Disease-causing parasites can hitch a ride on plastics and potentially spread through the sea, new research suggests
~ Extreme heat waves threaten honeybee fertility and trigger sudden death
~ Naked mole rats, frogs and other animals may hold the secrets to preventing brain injury
~ A year of hunger: how the Russia-Ukraine war is worsening climate-linked food shortages
~ What will Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter mean for 'free speech' on the platform?
~ Morrison, Dutton go hard on national security - but will it have any effect on the election?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter