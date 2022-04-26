Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Life Sentence for Rights Defender Osman Kavala

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Osman Kavala © 2017 Private (Istanbul) – The conviction on April 25, 2022 of the human rights defender Osman Kavala and his seven co-defendants is a shocking miscarriage of justice, Human Rights Watch said today. The Istanbul 13th Assize Court sentenced Kavala to life in prison without parole on charges of attempting to overthrow the government and the seven others to 18 years on charges of aiding and abetting. The charges refer to their alleged leading roles in mass protests in 2013 that began in Istanbul’s Gezi Park. “The conviction of Osman Kavala and the seven…


