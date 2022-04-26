Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Don't read the comments': misinformed and malicious comments stifle Indigenous voices

By Tristan Kennedy, Associate professor, Macquarie University
Content warning: This article contains mentions of racial discrimination against First Nations people.

Comments pages on social media too often constitute an echo-chamber for racist rhetoric being peddled by a combination of the misinformed and the malicious.

It seems Australians have, in recent times, recognised racism as a serious problem in this country. Nowhere is the discussion…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


