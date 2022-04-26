Tolerance.ca
For people who exercise in groups, ‘we’ has benefits — but don’t lose sight of ‘me’

By Shaelyn Strachan, Associate Professor, Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management, University of Manitoba
There are benefits to group exercise, but relying too much on a group may leave people less resilient for solo exercise, especially if suddenly cut off from a group as many were during COVID-19.The Conversation


© The Conversation


