RSF Press Freedom Center in Lviv welcomes unprecedented international support

By Boylin
NewsThe Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Press Freedom Center in Lviv significantly expanded operations in Western Ukraine this month due to the unprecedented contributions from numerous international donors and supporters, including the Washington Post. The RSF Lviv Press Freedom Center was established in March to offer vital assistance to journalists in danger.


© Reporters without borders -


