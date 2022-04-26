Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I didn’t feel as if I fitted in at all': the real life challenges of social mobility

By Samantha Evans, Lecturer in Human Resource Management, University of Kent
Madeleine Wyatt, Reader in Diversity and Inclusion, King's College London
The benefits of social mobility seem to be widely agreed on. The idea that a person’s opportunities and earnings should not be defined by their background is supported across the political spectrum.

Despite this, attempts to make society more mobile and to equalise opportunities have proved to be frustrating and complex. And nor is it easy for the people who do achieve this goal.

Our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


