Endometriosis: pandemic backlog risks making it even harder for women to get help
By Danielle Perro, DPhil Researcher, Nuffield Department of Women's and Reproductive Health, University of Oxford
Christian Becker, Associate Professor, Nuffield Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology,, University of Oxford
Women with endometriosis already wait up to eight years for a diagnosis in the UK. Post-pandemic delays could make this even worse.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 26, 2022