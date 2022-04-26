Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Pakistan: Amend Abusive ‘Blood Money’ Laws

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nazim Jhokio.  © Private (New York) – The Pakistan government should amend provisions of the criminal law that treat murder and other serious offenses as private disputes, Human Rights Watch said today. These legal provisions, called “blood money” laws, allow and at times compel victims of serious crimes or their families to “forgive” suspects and drop criminal charges, typically out of fear of retaliation or in exchange for financial compensation. “Blood money” provisions allow those accused of murder and other serious offenses to avoid criminal penalties, resulting…


© Human Rights Watch -


