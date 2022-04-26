Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Disinformation and online attacks against women journalists pose serious challenges to the exercise of press freedom in the country

By stagiaire-ameriques
NewsGênero e Número (GN) and Reporters without Borders (RSF) launch unprecedented research that reveals the perception of women journalists and LGBT+ journalists about the effects of disinformation and online violence in their professional practice and personal life. The data, available in an online report, show that these phenomena contributed to the expansion of hostility and mistrust against the press, operating directly and indirectly as mechanisms of censorship and silencing. READ THE FULL REPORT IN


© Reporters without borders -


