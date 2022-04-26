Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even once female Ukrainian refugees reach safety, they face new burdens as single heads of household

By Dilek Cindoglu, Professor of Sociology, Fulbright Fellow, Georgetown University
Female Ukrainian refugees are suddenly tasked with shouldering both home and work responsibilities. Policy measures are needed to respond to women’s unique situations during this war.The Conversation


