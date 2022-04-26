Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russian troops in Ukraine are compiling lists of journalists for questioning

By jcavelier
NewsAs Russian soldiers in the mostly occupied Zaporizhzhia region draw up “lists of leading local figures to be kidnapped” and search for journalists in order to make them collaborate or to silence them, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reminds the Russian authorities that targeting journalists is a war crime. The Zaporizhzhia-based news website 061.ua yesterday received its


© Reporters without borders -


