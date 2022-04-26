Tolerance.ca
Regaining fitness after COVID infection can be hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind before you start exercising again

By Clarice Tang, Senior lecturer in Physiotherapy, Western Sydney University
Are you finding it difficult to get moving after having COVID? You are not alone. Even if you have mild symptoms, you may still experience difficulty in regaining your fitness.

Building back up to exercise is important, but so is taking it slowly.

In general, most people can start to return to exercise or sporting activity after experiencing no symptoms for at least seven days. If you still have symptoms two weeks post-diagnosis, you should seek medical advice.

It’s normal for your body…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


