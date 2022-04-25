Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elon Musk won't have a board to watch him when he takes Twitter private – does that matter?

By Michael Withers, Associate Professor of Business, Texas A&M University
Steven Boivie, Professor of Management, Texas A&M University
Share this article
Musk’s tweets badgering Twitter’s board raised important corporate governance questions about a board’s purpose and whether its members should own shares in the company they oversee.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How can more people be on unemployment benefits than before COVID, with fewer unemployed Australians? Here's how
~ Labor retains clear Newspoll lead and large Ipsos lead as record number of candidates nominate
~ In The Candy House, Jennifer Egan delivers an inventive novel for a digital age
~ Elon Musk's plans for Twitter could make its misinformation problems worse
~ As mining activity expands in northern Labrador, COVID-19's 'new normal' difficult to accept for Nunatsiavut Inuit communities
~ Covid-19: Investors in Big Pharma must ensure fair vaccine access for all countries
~ Filling the gaps: Why Canada still needs a public dental health plan despite decades of medicare
~ Children across Canada deserve a professional early childhood education workforce
~ How early childhood education is responding to climate change
~ When parents turn children into weapons, everybody loses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter