In The Candy House, Jennifer Egan delivers an inventive novel for a digital age

By Anthony Macris, Associate Professor of Creative Writing, University of Technology Sydney
In her typically inventive fashion, Jennifer Egan calls The Candy House, the follow-up to her Pulitzer Prize winner A Visit from the Goon Squad (2011), a “sibling novel”.

Is this new book smarter, better-looking, more charismatic than its older sister or brother? I don’t think it is a question worth posing: it’s easy to love these two fascinating children just the same.

