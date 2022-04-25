Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19: Investors in Big Pharma must ensure fair vaccine access for all countries

By Amnesty International
Investors in companies manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines must use their influence to ensure that supplies of urgently needed life-saving vaccines reach low- and lower-middle-income countries, Amnesty International said today ahead of the Annual General Meetings (AGM) of Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer on 28 April and AstraZeneca on 29 April.   With the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global target of a 70% vaccination rate in every country by July 2022 on…


© Amnesty International -


