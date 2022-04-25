Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'It's not work-life balance, it's work-work balance' Politicians tell us what it's like to be an MP

By Ataus Samad, Lecturer, Western Sydney University
Ann Dadich, Associate Professor, Western Sydney University
We are currently watching candidates battle night and day to win a spot in federal parliament. Many put their lives on hold trying to become an MP.

What is it like when they get there?

In recent years, Australian politicians have been under immense pressure, responding to COVID-19, floods, fires and international war. Yet, research repeatedly shows Australians’ trust of political leaders is at an all-time low.…The Conversation


