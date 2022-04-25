Ukraine refugees need urgent, ongoing health care. We've worked in refugee camps and there's a right way to do it
By Darryl Stellmach, Lecturer in Emergency Management, University of Tasmania
Kamalini Lokuge, Associate Professor and Head of Humanitarian Research Program, Australian National University
The war in Ukraine puts the plight of refugees and displaced people back in the headlines. From February 24, more than 5 million people have crossed Ukraine’s borders. A further 7.7 million are estimated to have been been displaced internally.
Sadly, these are only the most recent additions to the flow of refugees, displaced people and other forced…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 25, 2022