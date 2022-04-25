Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine refugees need urgent, ongoing health care. We've worked in refugee camps and there's a right way to do it

By Darryl Stellmach, Lecturer in Emergency Management, University of Tasmania
Kamalini Lokuge, Associate Professor and Head of Humanitarian Research Program, Australian National University
The war in Ukraine puts the plight of refugees and displaced people back in the headlines. From February 24, more than 5 million people have crossed Ukraine’s borders. A further 7.7 million are estimated to have been been displaced internally.



Sadly, these are only the most recent additions to the flow of refugees, displaced people and other forced…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


