Human Rights Observatory

South Korean Court Limits Military ‘Sodomy’ Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The South Korean Supreme Court in Seoul, South Korea, April 21, 2022. © 2022 Chung Byung-hyuck/Newsis via AP In a victory for human rights in South Korea, the country’s Supreme Court on April 21 overturned the conviction of two men prosecuted under article 92-6 of the Military Criminal Act, which prohibits same-sex activity between soldiers with possible punishments of up to two years in prison. Military authorities had accused the two men of engaging in consensual sex in a private residence while off duty. The charges against them were part of a wider crackdown…


© Human Rights Watch -


