Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel-Palestine : Four years of violence against Palestinian journalists covering “March of Return” protests

By alexandraek
Share this article
NewsOn the fourth anniversary of Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein’s death from the Israeli sniper bullet that fatally wounded him as he covered one of the “Great March of Return” protests near the Israeli border in the Gaza Strip, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) announces that it has registered more than 140 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists since these weekly protests began in March 2018. Hussein died in hospital on 25 April 2018 from the gunshot injury he sustained while covering the protest on 13 April.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Emmanuel Macron reelected: four key themes for his second term as president
~ Bradley Wiggins alleges he was sexually groomed by a coach when he was about 13: expert explains safeguarding in sport and what more needs to be done
~ USA: After almost 1,000 days of arbitrary detention, Steven Donziger’s release highlights urgent need for action against SLAPPs
~ El Salvador: State of emergency has created a perfect storm of human rights violations
~ Turkey: Conviction of Osman Kavala a ‘devastating blow’ for human rights
~ India: Opposition politician Jignesh Mevani re-arrested amid ‘escalating crackdown’
~ Rising anti-Muslim sentiments across India instigated by ultra-right Hindu groups
~ National service in Britain: why men who served don't think we should bring it back
~ Meet the power plant of the future: Solar + battery hybrids are poised for explosive growth
~ In age of racial reckoning, Ralph Lauren partners with Morehouse and Spelman grads on vintage Black fashion styles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter