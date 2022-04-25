Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emmanuel Macron reelected: four key themes for his second term as president

By Joseph Downing, Senior Lecturer in International Relations and Politics, Aston University
Share this article
Emmanuel Macron has fended off the challenge from Marine Le Pen to secure a second term as president of France after taking 58.2% of the vote in the second round of the national election. He is one of only a very small number of French presidents to win reelection.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Israel-Palestine : Four years of violence against Palestinian journalists covering “March of Return” protests
~ Bradley Wiggins alleges he was sexually groomed by a coach when he was about 13: expert explains safeguarding in sport and what more needs to be done
~ USA: After almost 1,000 days of arbitrary detention, Steven Donziger’s release highlights urgent need for action against SLAPPs
~ El Salvador: State of emergency has created a perfect storm of human rights violations
~ Turkey: Conviction of Osman Kavala a ‘devastating blow’ for human rights
~ India: Opposition politician Jignesh Mevani re-arrested amid ‘escalating crackdown’
~ Rising anti-Muslim sentiments across India instigated by ultra-right Hindu groups
~ National service in Britain: why men who served don't think we should bring it back
~ Meet the power plant of the future: Solar + battery hybrids are poised for explosive growth
~ In age of racial reckoning, Ralph Lauren partners with Morehouse and Spelman grads on vintage Black fashion styles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter