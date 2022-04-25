Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: After almost 1,000 days of arbitrary detention, Steven Donziger’s release highlights urgent need for action against SLAPPs

By Amnesty International
In response to the news that the unjust six-month sentence of human rights defender and environmental lawyer Steven Donziger has been completed on 25 April 2022, Daniel Joloy, senior policy advisor at Amnesty International, said: “We are relieved that Steven Donziger will finally recover his freedom after almost 1,000 days of arbitrary detention, which included […] The post USA: After almost 1,000 days of arbitrary detention, Steven Donziger’s release highlights urgent need for action against SLAPPs appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


