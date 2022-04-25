Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Conviction of Osman Kavala a ‘devastating blow’ for human rights

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the conviction of Osman Kavala allegedly for “attempting to overthrow the government” and 18-year sentences for seven other defendants for aiding him, Nils Muižnieks, Amnesty International’s Europe Director, said: “Today, we have witnessed a travesty of justice of spectacular proportions. This verdict deals a devastating blow not only to Osman Kavala, his co-defendants […] The post Turkey: Conviction of Osman Kavala a ‘devastating blow’ for human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Israel-Palestine : Four years of violence against Palestinian journalists covering “March of Return” protests
~ Emmanuel Macron reelected: four key themes for his second term as president
~ Bradley Wiggins alleges he was sexually groomed by a coach when he was about 13: expert explains safeguarding in sport and what more needs to be done
~ USA: After almost 1,000 days of arbitrary detention, Steven Donziger’s release highlights urgent need for action against SLAPPs
~ El Salvador: State of emergency has created a perfect storm of human rights violations
~ India: Opposition politician Jignesh Mevani re-arrested amid ‘escalating crackdown’
~ Rising anti-Muslim sentiments across India instigated by ultra-right Hindu groups
~ National service in Britain: why men who served don't think we should bring it back
~ Meet the power plant of the future: Solar + battery hybrids are poised for explosive growth
~ In age of racial reckoning, Ralph Lauren partners with Morehouse and Spelman grads on vintage Black fashion styles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter