Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

National service in Britain: why men who served don't think we should bring it back

By Peter James Gurney, Chair Professor of British Social History, University of Essex
Share this article
Ukraine compelling all men aged 18-60 to stay in the country and fight the Russian invasion is a reminder of the reality of military conscription in many countries in Europe and around the world.

In recent decades, military service in Britain has been voluntary, with conscription regarded as a characteristic of less liberal, more militaristic nations. But this hasn’t always been the case – during the second world war and for a decade and a half after, around 2.3 million men completed two years of national service under the National Service Act.

Politicians,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Rising anti-Muslim sentiments across India instigated by ultra-right Hindu groups
~ Meet the power plant of the future: Solar + battery hybrids are poised for explosive growth
~ In age of racial reckoning, Ralph Lauren partners with Morehouse and Spelman grads on vintage Black fashion styles
~ The Cleveland Indians changed their team name – what's holding back the Atlanta Braves?
~ Staring at an image of yourself on Zoom has serious consequences for mental health – especially for women
~ How do keys open locks?
~ Ovarian cancer is not a silent killer – recognizing its symptoms could help reduce misdiagnosis and late detection
~ How colonialism is a major cause of domestic abuse against women around the world
~ Pressure groups offer the best hope for South Africa's democracy
~ Democracy loses its glow for South Africans amid persistent inequality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter