Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How colonialism is a major cause of domestic abuse against women around the world

By Jenevieve Mannell, Associate Professor of Global Health, UCL
When a patriarchal society is combined with a history of colonialism, women in that country are at heightened risk of gender-based violence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


