Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pressure groups offer the best hope for South Africa's democracy

By Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist, University of the Western Cape
South Africans have learnt that democracy isn’t simply a destination that they reached with the formal end of apartheid on 27 April 1994. It is also a lifelong quest to keep up the pressure against corruption, and on elected representatives to deliver on their promises.

A significant proportion of political contestation comes from tussling and lobbyists…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


