Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor maintains election-winning leads in Newspoll and Ipsos, as opposition to unveil Pacific initiatives

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Labor has maintained unchanged its solid two-party leads in both Newspoll and the Australian Financial Review’s Ipsos poll.

In Newspoll, published in The Australian, Labor is ahead of the Coalition 53-47% for the third consecutive poll. In Ipsos, it is leading 55-45%, the same as three weeks before. These results would win the election if reproduced on uniform swings on May 21.

The polls come as the national security debate escalates with the government under attack from Labor for being unable to head off the Solomon Islands-China security agreement. For its part, the government…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Rising anti-Muslim sentiments across India instigated by ultra-right Hindu groups
~ National service in Britain: why men who served don't think we should bring it back
~ Meet the power plant of the future: Solar + battery hybrids are poised for explosive growth
~ In age of racial reckoning, Ralph Lauren partners with Morehouse and Spelman grads on vintage Black fashion styles
~ The Cleveland Indians changed their team name – what's holding back the Atlanta Braves?
~ Staring at an image of yourself on Zoom has serious consequences for mental health – especially for women
~ How do keys open locks?
~ Ovarian cancer is not a silent killer – recognizing its symptoms could help reduce misdiagnosis and late detection
~ How colonialism is a major cause of domestic abuse against women around the world
~ Pressure groups offer the best hope for South Africa's democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter