Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Immediately release human rights defenders Marfa Rabkova and Andrei Chapyuk

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the news that Minsk City Court today started considering the case against human rights defenders Marfa Rabkova and Andrei Chapyuk, alongside eight co-defendants, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “Marfa Rabkova and Andrei Chapyuk are victims of a wave of repression that has swept across Belarus over […] The post Belarus: Immediately release human rights defenders Marfa Rabkova and Andrei Chapyuk appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Rising anti-Muslim sentiments across India instigated by ultra-right Hindu groups
~ National service in Britain: why men who served don't think we should bring it back
~ Meet the power plant of the future: Solar + battery hybrids are poised for explosive growth
~ In age of racial reckoning, Ralph Lauren partners with Morehouse and Spelman grads on vintage Black fashion styles
~ The Cleveland Indians changed their team name – what's holding back the Atlanta Braves?
~ Staring at an image of yourself on Zoom has serious consequences for mental health – especially for women
~ How do keys open locks?
~ Ovarian cancer is not a silent killer – recognizing its symptoms could help reduce misdiagnosis and late detection
~ How colonialism is a major cause of domestic abuse against women around the world
~ Pressure groups offer the best hope for South Africa's democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter