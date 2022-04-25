Tolerance.ca
Liam Gallagher: hip arthritis doesn't just affect older adults

By Anne Crilly, Lecturer, Immunology, University of the West of Scotland
Liam Gallagher recently revealed that he is suffering from arthritis, leaving him with excruciating pain and the realisation that he will probably need hip replacement surgery. Most people associate arthritis with old age, but Gallagher is just 49. So how unusual is it to develop such severe arthritis before old age? Well, it depends on the type of arthritis.

While there are a number of different types of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


