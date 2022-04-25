Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Barriers to Covid-19 vaccines expose stark disparities in access to health

By Amnesty International
The Tunisian authorities’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly their management of the country’s vaccine rollout program, has exposed the entrenched inequality in the country’s healthcare system, Amnesty International said today.  With the World Health Organization (WHO) warning that new Covid variants may unleash another wave of infections, only 54% of Tunisia’s population have received two […] The post Tunisia: Barriers to Covid-19 vaccines expose stark disparities in access to health appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


