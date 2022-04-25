Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: End Secrecy on Major Land Deal in Sabah

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Danum Valley Conservation Area, State of Sabah, Borneo Island, Malaysia, August 5, 2019. © 2019 Emy/Abaca/Sipa USA via AP Images (Bangkok) – The Sabah state government in Malaysia should immediately make public the terms and status of a land deal that would hand management of 4.9 million acres of tropical forest to a foreign company for up to 200 years, Human Rights Watch said today. The Sabah government is obligated to respect and protect the rights of the communities and tens of thousands of Indigenous people who call the forest their home and derive their livelihoods…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Digitizing a language with two scripts: Satdeep Gill on growing Punjabi online
~ Israel: Release Long Detained Gaza Aid Worker
~ 'Bloody-hunting slaughtermen', sieges and 'lechery': what does Shakespeare tell us of war?
~ For many Australians, Anzac Day has been defined by a pilgrimage to Gallipoli. Can we mark the day differently?
~ Chloé: how a 19th-century French nude ended up in a Melbourne pub – and became an icon for Australian soldiers
~ Giant tube slides and broken legs: why the latest playground craze is a serious hazard
~ Now we know the flaws of carbon offsets, it's time to get real about climate change
~ All new smaller size! Why getting less with shrinkflation is preferable to paying more
~ Emmanuel Macron is reelected but the French are longing for radical change
~ French president Emmanuel Macron wins re-election: a victory with deep challenges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter