Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Giant tube slides and broken legs: why the latest playground craze is a serious hazard

By Lisa Nicole Sharwood, Public health and injury epidemiologist | Expert Witness, University of Sydney
David Eager, Professor of Risk Management and Injury Prevention, University of Technology Sydney
Ruth Barker, Emergency Paediatrician and Director QISU, The University of Queensland
A spate of recent accidents on giant tube slides are more than we should expect from “normal rough and tumble” play in a visit to the local playground.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


