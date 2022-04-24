Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emmanuel Macron is reelected but the French are longing for radical change

By Romain Fathi, Senior Lecturer, History, Flinders University
Share this article
Emmanuel Macron has been reelected as President of the Republic of France for a second five-year term.

He defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election only hours ago, winning about 58.8% of the votes against 41.2% for his opponent. While votes are still being counted, about 30% of the French electorate did not vote. This is perhaps the highest abstention rate at a presidential elections since…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Bloody-hunting slaughtermen', sieges and 'lechery': what does Shakespeare tell us of war?
~ For many Australians, Anzac Day has been defined by a pilgrimage to Gallipoli. Can we mark the day differently?
~ Chloé: how a 19th-century French nude ended up in a Melbourne pub – and became an icon for Australian soldiers
~ Giant tube slides and broken legs: why the latest playground craze is a serious hazard
~ Now we know the flaws of carbon offsets, it's time to get real about climate change
~ All new smaller size! Why getting less with shrinkflation is preferable to paying more
~ French president Emmanuel Macron wins re-election: a victory with deep challenges
~ France: Protection of human rights must become a priority of Emmanuel Macron’s second term
~ Link between Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis is a crucial discovery for people living with MS
~ Set in stone: Using statue-related metaphors to describe history misses the mark
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter