Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French president Emmanuel Macron wins re-election: a victory with deep challenges

By Mathias Bernard, Historien, Université Clermont Auvergne (UCA)
Emmanuel Macron’s success validates a strategy aimed at making him appear as the champion of the “progressives”, but it has only partially worked.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


