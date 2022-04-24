Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Building healthy relationship skills supports men's mental health

By John L. Oliffe, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Men's Health Promotion, University of British Columbia
Gabriela Gonzalez Montaner, Project Coordinator, Men's Health Research Program, University of British Columbia
Mary Theresa Kelly, Research Contractor
Healthy relationships have a positive influence on men’s health and mental health. Prioritizing relationship skills for men is one way to approach the global crisis in male suicide.The Conversation


