Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal’s journey to electric public transport

By Nepali Times
The three buses out of a fleet of 40 battery-powered buses imported by the Sajha Yatayat cooperative public transport service from China have arrived in Nepal and will start operation.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


