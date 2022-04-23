From wolf to chihuahua: new research reveals where the dingo sits on the evolutionary timeline of dogs
By Matt A. Field, Associate Professor - Bioinformatics, James Cook University
J. William O. Ballard, Professor and Head of Department, Environment and Genetics, SABE, La Trobe University
Many people know modern dogs evolved from the grey wolf. But did you know most of the more than 340 modern dog breeds we have today only emerged within the past 200 years?
Dogs were first domesticated during the Neolithic period between 29,000 and 14,000 years ago, and have been closely linked to humans ever since. Dingoes – the only native Australian dog – are thought to represent a unique event within canine evolution, having arrived in Australia 5,000–8,000 years ago.
Yet dingoes’ exact…
- Friday, April 22, 2022