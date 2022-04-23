Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From wolf to chihuahua: new research reveals where the dingo sits on the evolutionary timeline of dogs

By Matt A. Field, Associate Professor - Bioinformatics, James Cook University
J. William O. Ballard, Professor and Head of Department, Environment and Genetics, SABE, La Trobe University
Many people know modern dogs evolved from the grey wolf. But did you know most of the more than 340 modern dog breeds we have today only emerged within the past 200 years?

Dogs were first domesticated during the Neolithic period between 29,000 and 14,000 years ago, and have been closely linked to humans ever since. Dingoes – the only native Australian dog – are thought to represent a unique event within canine evolution, having arrived in Australia 5,000–8,000 years ago.

Yet dingoes’ exact…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


