Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Muslim Americans meet their charitable obligations: 3 findings from new research

By Shariq Siddiqui, Assistant Professor & Director of the Muslim Philanthropy Initiative, IUPUI
Micah A. Hughes, Postdoctoral Research Fellow of Muslim Philanthropy, IUPUI
Rafeel Wasif, Assistant Professor, Portland State University
Zakat, one of the five pillars of Islam, is an obligatory act of giving and among several distinct forms of Islamic charity. The Quran and hadiths, the words and sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, prescribe what kind of charitable causes are eligible…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


