Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People of color have been missing in the disability rights movement – looking through history may help explain why

By Jennifer Erkulwater, Professor of Political Science, University of Richmond
Jennifer Erkulwater is a professor of political science at the University of Richmond. Her scholarship focuses on the politics of poverty, Social Security and disability rights. Below are highlights from an interview with The Conversation. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

What is your research focused on?

Erkulwater: My current work involves trying to understand why people of color seem to be missing in debates about disability rights.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


