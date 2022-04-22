Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka's economic crisis is a chance to reinvent international bailouts so that citizens don't take most of the pain

By Sayantan Ghosal, Professor of Economics, University of Glasgow
Dania Thomas, Lecturer in Business Law, University of Glasgow
The island nation is the latest economy to implode through mismanagement – for which the citizens will pay more than foreign creditors.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


