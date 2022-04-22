Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Prominent opposition activist faces up to 15 years in prison for sharing information about the war in Ukraine

By Amnesty International
Responding to a new criminal investigation launched against Vladimir Kara-Murza, a member of the political opposition and critic of the Kremlin, simply for sharing information about the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine – dubbed “fake news” by the authorities – Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “As […] The post Russia: Prominent opposition activist faces up to 15 years in prison for sharing information about the war in Ukraine appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


