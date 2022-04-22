Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore: Imminent double execution of Malaysian men must be halted

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the news that Singapore authorities have set the execution dates of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam and another Malaysian man for next week, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific Regional Director Erwin van der Borght said: “The planned execution of two Malaysian men in Singapore next week, both convicted of drug-related offences, is unconscionable. But it is not too […] The post Singapore: Imminent double execution of Malaysian men must be halted appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Protecting biodiversity – and making it accessible – has paid off for Costa Rica
~ Opposition to abortion doesn't stop some Americans from supporting friends and family who seek one
~ How Muslim Americans meet their charitable obligations: 3 findings from new research
~ People of color have been missing in the disability rights movement – looking through history may help explain why
~ As Ukraine war deepens great-power divisions, a revitalized non-aligned movement could emerge
~ The US never considered Ukraine a vital interest, until Putin's ambitions changed that
~ Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron go head to head: why many French voters will be voting against a candidate rather than for them
~ Sri Lanka's economic crisis is a chance to reinvent international bailouts so that citizens don't take most of the pain
~ How the UK's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is 21st-century imperialism writ large
~ Cold showers: a scientist explains if they are as good for you as Wim Hof (the 'Iceman') suggests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter