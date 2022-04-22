Tolerance.ca
Mwai Kibaki: president who squandered the opportunity to fix Kenya

By Shadrack Wanjala Nasong'o, Professor, Rhodes College
Emilio Stanley Mwai Kibaki, who has died at the age of 90, was born on November 15, 1931 in Othaya, Nyeri, in the central highlands of Kenya. He spent a lifetime in public service.

He served as president of Kenya – the third after independence – from 2002 to 2013, a critical period in Kenya’s transition…The Conversation


