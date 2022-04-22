Tolerance.ca
Colonialism: why leading climate scientists have finally acknowledged its link with climate change

By Harriet Mercer, Research Associate in Climate History, University of Cambridge
The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)‘s sixth and latest report on the impact of global warming on our planet, published earlier this month, reiterates many of its predecessors’ warnings: chiefly that climate change threatens global disaster if we do not act to avert it. Yet it contains one key difference. For the first time in the institution’s history, the IPCC has included the term “colonialism” in its report’s summary.

Colonialism,…The Conversation


