Human Rights Observatory

Why many women with autism and ADHD aren’t diagnosed until adulthood – and what to do if you think you’re one of them

By Alokananda Rudra, Assistant Professor (Research) in neurodevelopmental conditions, Department of Psychology, Durham University
Over the last decade or so, there’s been an uptick in the number of adults being diagnosed with autism and ADHD. Any number of factors might explain this rise, including greater public awareness of both conditions, broader diagnostic criteria and changing perceptionsThe Conversation


© The Conversation -


