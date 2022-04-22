Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's banditry: why 5 government strategies have failed

By Sallek Yaks Musa, Lecturer, University of Jos
Heightened violence and insecurity in the north-west and north-central regions of Nigeria has become an existential threat to many.

Reported security incident trends show the regions experienced 65% of the total security incidents in Nigeria in the first quarter of 2022, with 2,331 fatalities.


