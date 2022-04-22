Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nicolas Cage is the most fascinating and exciting actor working today

By Ben McCann, Associate Professor of French Studies, University of Adelaide
Share this article
Nicolas Cage has been in over 100 productions. In his most recent films, he is showing some of the finest acting of his career.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sport Integrity Australia's report represents a reckoning for West Australian gymnastics – but has justice really been done?
~ Below the Line: Albanese has COVID, but Morrison is 'blessed' with an even bigger problem – podcast
~ In the wake of the China-Solomon Islands pact, Australia needs to rethink its Pacific relationships
~ Myanmar: International community must do more to protect brave protesters
~ Hungarian Groups Fight Fines for Supporting LGBT Rights
~ UN: Make Reporting on Covid-19 in Prisons Mandatory
~ Myanmar: ASEAN’s Failed ‘5-Point Consensus’ a Year On
~ Will a continuing education divide eventually favour Labor electorally due to our big cities?
~ What is toe jam? From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs
~ How to control invasive rats and mice at home without harming native wildlife
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter