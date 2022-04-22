Tolerance.ca
Hungarian Groups Fight Fines for Supporting LGBT Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ballot papers are seen during the general parliamentary elections in Budapest, Hungary, April 3, 2022. © 2022 Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images Last week, Hungary’s Supreme Court largely rejected an attempt to levy punitive fines on sixteen civil society organizations for opposing a recent referendum to limit public discussions of sexual orientation and transgender issues. Nevertheless, the court upheld fines against two groups, setting a dangerous precedent for curtailing civil society advocacy. The referendum, held earlier this month, asked voters leading questions…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


