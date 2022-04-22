Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Make Reporting on Covid-19 in Prisons Mandatory

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An inmate (right) wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is supervised by a guard as he distributes meals to prisoners confined to their cells as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in detention centres, at the prison of Villepinte, near Paris, on January 6, 2022.  © 2022 ALAIN JOCARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Many countries around the world are not monitoring and reporting on Covid-19 infection, death, and mitigation efforts in detention settings, health and human rights experts said in a new statement. UN agencies such as the United…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


