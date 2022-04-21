Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada's marine conservation toolbox needs an overhaul to counter climate change

By Andrea Bryndum-Buchholz, Postdoctoral Researcher in Marine Ecology and Climate-Impact Sciences, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Kristina Boerder, Postdoctoral fellow in marine conservation, Dalhousie University
Share this article
It is time to acknowledge and address the rapid shifts in Canada’s oceans. To meet this challenge, Canada’s marine conservation toolbox — starting with the Oceans Act — needs an overhaul.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Diamond mines in the Northwest Territories are not a girl’s best friend
~ Punishment of Deliveroo by French court is a blow to the platform's business model
~ The Rassemblement National and Russia: history of a strategic alliance
~ Space Blocs: The future of international cooperation in space is splitting along lines of power on Earth
~ Climate change is altering the seasonal rhythm of plant life-cycle events
~ If Elon Musk succeeds in his Twitter takeover, it would restrict, rather than promote, free speech
~ Without stricter conditions, NZ should be in no hurry to reopen its border to cruise ships
~ Workforce shortages are putting NDIS participants at risk. Here are 3 ways to attract more disability sector workers
~ ReBOOT: what is the 'better off overall test', and should you be worried about it?
~ Two-up, Gallipoli and the ‘fair go’: why illegal gambling is at the heart of the Anzac myth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter